One man’s suit is another man’s success: Men’s Warehouse hosts suit drive

Jackson, Tenn — Some say confidence is key, and during the Men’s Warehouse suit drive their giving away the keys to success.

Today and throughout the month of July Men Warehouse are fundraising suits to the community of Jackson. Gently worn professional suits will be accepted and given away to someone in need.

The assistant manager says having this fundraiser gives him a great feeling.

“Its a different kind of feeling when you can actually make that happen, make a person feel special,” said Assistant Manager Christopher Cooper.

Cooper says being able to have professional wear helps give people assurance within themselves.

“It builds their confidence, they feel just empowered to wear suits, I mean you got to think when your in an interview a lot of people don’t expect you to wear a suits you know, it just gives a different impression,” said Cooper.

The Men’s Warehouse will also be offering a discount to anyone who donates to the suit drive.

“We’ll actually give you a 50 percent off coupon that you can use in our store, its actually just not donating to our store, its actually giving you something as well to show our appreciation for you all donating you all’s suits,” said Cooper.

Cooper says they will be accepting all kinds of professional items for the drive.

“It doesn’t matter what it is, like i said business casual attire, suits shorts,socks that haven’t been worn, whatever the case may be, just bring it in we’ll donate it for you,” said Cooper.

The assistant manager welcomes anyone who wants to contribute to come on down.