THP: Driver dies after car chase, crash in Mcnairy County

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after he crashed into two parked cars in Mcnairy County.

It happened Friday at the intersection of State Route 57 and Friendship road, according to a press release from THP.

THP says the driver was evading arrest from a Mcnairy County sheriff’s deputy.

The driver was speeding, causing the car to go airborne after hitting railroad tracks at the intersection, according to the press release.

THP says the man then drove into a yard, striking two parked unoccupied cars.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.