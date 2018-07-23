Back-to-school savings are around the corner as tax-free weekend approaches

JACKSON, Tenn. — Does your back-to-school shopping list need a few more items? You may want to wait for the weekend.

Tax-free weekend is around the corner, which means school is almost back in session.

This year’s tax-free weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 27, and will end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 29.

Some individuals may think you have to be a Tennessee resident or perhaps a student to partake in the savings, but that is not the case. The savings are for anyone who shops in Tennessee during the tax-free weekend.

Jackson’s Target says they are expecting a tremendous volume of business.

“We have all the school supplies that you will need,” said Era Parrish, executive team leader of the front end and sales floor at Jackson’s Target store. “We have all the backpacks, pencils, paper in kind of any assortment that you would want.”

Target also has other back-to-school essentials besides school supplies.

“We have also plastics and organizers as well as tons of clothing and uniforms that we are going to offer for the kids,” Parrish said. They also have computers.

According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, during the tax-free weekend, computers, laptops and tablets with a purchase price of $1,500 or less are exempt.

School and art supplies, as well as general apparel priced at $100 or less per item, are exempt as well.

“If you are going to have several children you have to buy for, you may want to split up your transactions so you get tax free on everything,” Parrish said.

Parrish says this sales tax holiday weekend is a great time to make a bulk purchase.

“To build up for the whole school year to make sure the kids are prepared so they can do well,” Parrish said.

Merchants who sell items in Tennessee are required to participate in this tax-free weekend.