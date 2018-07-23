Chester Rushing

Chester Rushing, 84, died Sunday, July 15, 2018 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. He was born in Jackson, TN May 31, 1934 the son of the late Albert Neal and Carrie Walker Rushing. His work included GM & O Railroad, teacher at Humboldt High School and Jackson Central Merry High School. He was owner of Midas Muffler Shop and Manager of Tennessee Surplus Property. Chester was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Tennessee Volunteer fan. He was a big supporter of the Huntingdon Mustangs and Fillies. His time to relax was in his garden. He was a lifelong member and deacon of Poplar Heights Baptist Church, which his family founded.

He is survived by his wife Pat Rushing, of Jackson, TN, one daughter Jayne Lowery (Farris) of Jackson, TN, one son Wayne Rushing (Lisa), of Jackson, TN, two brothers, Dan Rushing, Jimmy Rushing, one sister Nancy Williams, three grandchildren Jay Lowery (Ivy), Neal Rushing and Meg Rushing. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 11:00AM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Larry Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in Rushing Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends Tuesday, July 17, 2018 from 4:00PM until 6:30PM at the funeral home.

Deacons of Poplar Heights Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers.

The family has requested memorial contributions be directed to Poplar Heights Baptist Church Missions, 1980 Hollywood DR, Jackson, TN 38305.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305.731.668.1111.www.arrintonfuneralgroup.com.