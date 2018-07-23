Georgia Dean Blaylock Trevathan

Services for Georgia Dean Blaylock Trevathan, 79, will be held Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Brian Oaks officiating. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Gleason, Tennessee. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 23, 2018 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Tuesday, July 24, 2018 from 11:00 am until service time. Mrs. Trevathan, a homemaker, died Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Life Care Center of Bruceton. She was born on August 2, 1938 in Gleason, Tennessee to Leonard and Isabel May Arnold Blaylock. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 52 years, Woody Junior “Buster” Trevathan who died November 2, 2017, a granddaughter Krystal Burgess, a great grandson Trevor Burgess, and two brothers Robert Blaylock and J.T. Arnold.

Survivors include two daughters Wendy (Chris) Mabry of Illinois, Tommie Hazlewood of Louisiana, four sons William Trevathan, Keith (Christy) Trevathan, Chris (Jessica) Trevathan, and Shannon (Tabitha) Trevathan all of Huntingdon, 15 grandchildren, and 27 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers who will serving are Jacob Trevathan, Christian Trevathan, Jordan Trevathan, Chad Futtrell, Dallas Mysinger and David Neely.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visitwww.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.