Jackson police seek 2 men in armed robbery

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are looking for two men after an armed robbery Monday in east Jackson.

Two men robbed a woman at gunpoint around noon Monday outside a store in the 800 block of Whitehall Street, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

The woman had just made a purchase at the store when the two men behind her in line followed her outside and robbed her of her money and phone, according to the release.

Police say the men ran away from the scene toward Lincoln Courts.

The men were captured on store surveillance video, according to police.

One of the men is described as a black male of average height with short twists in his hair. He was wearing a red and white shirt with black sleeves.

The other suspect, also a black male, was taller and thin with long dreads wearing a black and white soccer style jersey with the number “80” on the front and back.

Anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).