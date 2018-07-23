Jimmy Lee (“Jim”) Jowers
Jimmy Lee (“Jim”) Jowers, 66, passed away suddenly at his home in Murfreesboro, TN on July 18, 2018.
He was born October 18, 1951 in Jackson, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Gladys Marie Jowers.
Jim was a beloved husband and father and spent many hours gardening, refinishing furniture and fishing. He was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Molly Tomlinson Jowers, two sons Joshua Jowers (Sandra), Joey Jowers, grandson Donovan Jowers, and one brother Bobby Jowers.
He is also survived by brothers and sisters–in-law Page Jackson (Danny), Jim Tomlinson (Ginny), Lee Tomlinson (Donna), Beth Moran (Joe) and Teri Wells (Ted).
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Sunday July 22, 2018 at 3:00PM at Brown’s United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Brown’s Cemetery.
The family will be receiving friends Saturday evening from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at the funeral home. The will also receive friends Sunday from 2:00PM until service time at the church.
The family has requested memorial contributions be directed to Brown’s United Methodist Church, 181 McLeary Rd, Jackson, TN 38305 or Wounded Warrior Project, 223 Rosa L. Parks Ave., Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305.731.668.1111.www.arringtonfunerlgroup.com.
He was born October 18, 1951 in Jackson, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Gladys Marie Jowers.
Jim was a beloved husband and father and spent many hours gardening, refinishing furniture and fishing. He was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Molly Tomlinson Jowers, two sons Joshua Jowers (Sandra), Joey Jowers, grandson Donovan Jowers, and one brother Bobby Jowers.
He is also survived by brothers and sisters–in-law Page Jackson (Danny), Jim Tomlinson (Ginny), Lee Tomlinson (Donna), Beth Moran (Joe) and Teri Wells (Ted).
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Sunday July 22, 2018 at 3:00PM at Brown’s United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Brown’s Cemetery.
The family will be receiving friends Saturday evening from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at the funeral home. The will also receive friends Sunday from 2:00PM until service time at the church.
The family has requested memorial contributions be directed to Brown’s United Methodist Church, 181 McLeary Rd, Jackson, TN 38305 or Wounded Warrior Project, 223 Rosa L. Parks Ave., Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305.731.668.1111.www.arringtonfunerlgroup.com.