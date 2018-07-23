Less Humid and Not as Hot This Week

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Monday, July 23rd

Isolated showers were seen moving from north to south across the eastern half of West Tennessee today, but it’s certainly been noticeably less humid and cooler than the weather we’ve had for most of July! Expect it to keep up a little while longer before we warm up some more during the middle of the week.

TONIGHT

A few isolated showers remain possible for the early evening, but we’ll be dry overnight with skies gradually becoming mostly clear. This along with light winds should allow for temperatures to drop back to the middle and upper 60s again by the coolest point of Tuesday morning.

Expect a mostly sunny day with only a 10% chance for rain. We’ll be mostly dry under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s – a little bit warmer than it was yesterday. I’m anticipating a small increase in humidity today too but it’ll still be feeling better than it had been over the last several weeks. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

