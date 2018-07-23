Man accused of killing his mother in Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — A man accused in his mother’s death is now facing charges.

Benjamin Bradford, 44, is charged with first-degree murder after allegedly assaulting his mother, Friday morning.

Court documents say Bradford’s mother, Gwendolyn Hall, was found in the living room of a home on Ellis Street in Milan.

She was taken by helicopter to Regional One in Memphis where she died from her injuries.

“I’m sorry that it happened to her anytime you lose a loved one its awful and i just hate it happened to her , I hope it never happens again you know not in this neighborhood you know?,” said James McDonald, a neighbor.

Bradford is also charged with tampering with evidence.