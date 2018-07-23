Man charged with raping 11-year-old girl in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrested a man accused of raping a young girl. Desean Blackman, 30, appeared Monday in Jackson City Court, now formally charged with aggravated sexual battery and rape of a child.

“She resisted, but could not stop him from touching her,” Jackson City Court Judge Black Anderson read from an affidavit.

Blackman is accused of raping an 11-year-old girl on July 19 at a house on Hillcrest Circle, according to court documents.

Blackman told the judge he moved to Jackson in September 2017. “Do you have family and friends here in Jackson?” Anderson asked. “No sir,” Blackman said.

The alleged victim could seek help from the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse. Their mission is to help children who are physically or sexually abused.

“These kids have nightmares and flashbacks and really have issues feeling safe,” Clinical Director Taylor Laird said.

Laird said the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse helped more than 275 people across West Tennessee from January to March of this year. “They come to us thinking the whole world is bad, I can’t trust anybody,” she said.

Blackman is being held at the Madison County jail in lieu of $200,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court Aug. 2 at 9:30 a.m.