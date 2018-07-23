Milan ready for the Teddy Pettigrew era to begin

MILAN, Tenn. — Last season the Milan Bulldogs saw the Jeff Morris era come to an end after 22 seasons as he retired. That made way for longtime Bulldog, Teddy Pettigrew to step in as the new head coach. He’ll take over for a team that was average last season. Milan was 6-6, that’s not normal for their program. Coach Pettigrew said that’s behind them, now it’s time to move forward.

“You forget about it and you start from ground zero, just like you’re making something from scratch with your hands, that’s what you do with it,” Pettigrew said. “You got to teach these guys everything you know, try to at least. I’m expecting them to work their behinds off and just work harder than everybody else, bring that energy to practice and we’ll get something out of it.”

The Bulldogs will begin their season against Humboldt.