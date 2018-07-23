Missouri duck boat inquiry to look at if limitations ignored

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — An investigation of a tourist boat accident on a Missouri lake that claimed 17 lives will look at whether operators of the boat violated Coast Guard-issued limitations by venturing into the water as thunderstorms threatened and struck the region.

The Ride the Ducks in Branson tour on Thursday occurred as the area was under a severe thunderstorm warning. A storm that moved through the area generated near-hurricane strength winds.

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Tasha Sadowicz says the boat that sank passed an annual inspection in February. But Sadowicz says the “certificate of inspection” places limitations on when boats can enter the water, based on wind speed and the height of waves.

Sadowicz says investigators want to know whether the boat violated the limitations, and whether operators were adequately monitoring the weather.