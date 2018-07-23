Mix Of Sun And Clouds And Mild

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee! We start the morning off with sunshine and temperatures win the upper 60s to low 70s. There is still an upper level low pressure system that will continue to rotate to the east of the area. A piece of energy will rotate through West Tennessee this morning which will increase clouds. There is as slight chance of showers especially along the Tennessee River, even though the chance will be relatively isolated. Will be somewhat breezy with wind out of the north around 5 to 10 mph. This will keep it feel fairly comfortable overall today. Enjoy the beautiful weather! More where it came from this week on the way.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

