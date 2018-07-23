Mugshots : Madison County : 7/20/18 – 7/23/18

1/41 James Brown Simple domestic assault

2/41 Abel Bazan Jr. Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/41 Abel Bazan Sr. Schedule VI drug violations

4/41 April Aston Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, falsification of drug test result, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



5/41 Arianna Turner Assault

6/41 Billy Bowman Failure to comply

7/41 Calvin Wilkes Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/41 Carlotta Murrell Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/41 Cedric Hampton Violation of order of protection

10/41 Charles Darby Theft under $500

11/41 Christina Croney-Pryce Shoplifting

12/41 Christopher Henderson Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/41 Cordarious Person Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/41 Derek Newsom Assault, resisting stop/arrest, fail to obey officer, unlawful drug paraphernalia

15/41 Edwin Valladares Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/41 Hayden Green Failure to comply



17/41 Heston Henley Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

18/41 James Moore Failure to appear

19/41 James Richmond Criminal trespass

20/41 James Webb Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



21/41 Jason Wilson Simple domestic assault, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence

22/41 Jaylen Williamson Theft under $999, driving while unlicensed

23/41 Jessica McCaskill Violation of community corrections

24/41 Johnathan Butler Simple possession/casual exchange



25/41 Jonathan Kinnie Simple domestic assault, failure to appear

26/41 Joseph Scott Driving on revoked/suspended license

27/41 Kevin Merriwether Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

28/41 Kourtney Wilson Violation of probation, failure to appear



29/41 Lee Martinez Schedule VI drug violations

30/41 Marcus Cole Public intoxication

31/41 Michael Robinson Burglary of motor vehicle, violation of probation

32/41 Mitchell Wells Driving on revoked/suspended license



33/41 Montreal Thompson Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia

34/41 Nicholas Simpson Prohibited weapons, schedule II drug violations

35/41 Rashad Woods Resisting stop/arrest

36/41 Simone Hunt Driving on revoked/suspended license



37/41 Tara Johnson Failure to comply

38/41 Tony Kidd Vandalism

39/41 Triana Gonzalez Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

40/41 Ulises Ponce DUI



41/41 Vickie Newman Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, shoplifting, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/20/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/23/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.