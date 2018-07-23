Power outage affects several businesses in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several businesses along Vann Drive are reportedly without power after a tree falls on power lines in north Jackson.

Jackson Energy Authority says a tree has fallen on power lines behind the Hollywood 16 movie theater, causing an outage that has left several nearby businesses without power, including the theater and Walmart.

JEA said it isn’t clear how long it would take to restore power.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.