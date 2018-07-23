Robotics camp students prepare for battle at UTM Jackson Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — A group of young students continue to learn about robotics with the help of classes through the University of Tennessee at Martin Jackson Center.

Students worked on their robots Monday at the center located on the campus of Jackson State Community College.

Students took part in an advanced robotics class building on one they had in spring. They are focusing on a Mars rescue challenge.

The robotics instructor tells us why this is great for kids.

“When you’re just working on a computer, it’s theoretical,” James Swanger said. “When the kids actually build something and then the program actually makes something move physically, that gets them excited and liking technology, so they associate fun with technology.”

The public is welcome, free of charge, to watch the robots fight it out at 3 p.m. Friday at the UT Martin Jackson Center, located at the McWherter Center at Jackson State Community College.