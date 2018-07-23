Skyhawks ready to prove those doubters wrong

MARTIN, Tenn. — Last season the UTM Skyhawks finished the season 6-5 overall, but just 4-4 in conference play. It was a down season for them according to head coach Jason Simpson. He said they let two conference games get away from them and the finish to the year caused him to think about the 2017 campaign the entire offseason.

“I think about it every day and I’ll continue to think about it every day until the season starts, it’s my job to fix it,” Simpson said. “Had an outstanding defense, played with edge, gave up 14.7 points per game and you got to win more than four games in our league, so excited to go back and get in the meeting room.”

It weighed heavy on the voters as well as they picked the Skyhawks to finish third in the conference in 2018 behind Jacksonville State and Austin Peay. It’s a spot the Skyhawks aren’t comfortable with but have grown accustomed to over the year as the OVC constantly overlooks them.

“Well we’ve won the second most games of any team, you heard me repeat that in the last 12 years,” Simpson said. “We may get picked there but look at the results of where we finished, so our kids remember that, our kids understand, their highly motivated, I’m highly motivated. This is my 13th year in the same league, same stadium, but I’ve got a bad taste in my mouth from last year so I can’t wait to get back to work.”

UTM will open up their season September 1st against Mizzou.