Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday

The state of Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday is held every year, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on the last Friday in July and ending at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue website.

During the weekend, certain goods may be purchased tax free. The 2018 tax-free holiday weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 27, and ends Sunday, July 29, at 11:59 p.m.

Learn more at the Department of Revenue’s Sales Tax Holiday web page.