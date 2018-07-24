A Little More Sunshine Today And Warmer

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee we had a beautiful start to the morning starting off in the mid 60s for most of the area, that is 4 to 6 degrees below average to start the day. We’ll stay down here the next couple of mornings as well. In fact, the next cold front, which is forecast to move through Wednesday morning. You wont really even notice it went by until Thursday morning when temps dip into the middle to lower 60s. We will warm to around 87 this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Have a great day!



