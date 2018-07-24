Couple accused of leaving kids home alone with loaded gun

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrest a mother and father accused of leaving their children home alone with a loaded gun.

Demetrius Dixon and Carrisca Hankins appeared Tuesday in Jackson City Court, each charged with four counts of child abuse and neglect.

Police say they are accused of leaving four children home alone Monday afternoon at an apartment on Rachel Drive.

Officers say the children are between 3 months and 8 years old.

Investigators say they also found a loaded gun in the apartment.

The judge set bond at $7,500 for both suspects.