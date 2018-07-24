Crews prepare for second phase of North Highland roundabout project

JACKSON, Tenn. — Construction continues for the roundabout on North Highland Avenue.

“We’re a little better than halfway through the project right now,” Rodney Underwood, from Ford Construction Company, said. “This is a traffic shift, what we’re working on today, getting the traffic shifted so we can go into the next phase of it.”

He also says the roundabout project on North Highland Avenue and East Deadrick Street is going as planned. “We’ve had no issues, really, basically. Everything’s went really smooth, really nothing, just normal construction issues,” Underwood said.

Soon, they will be able to start on the second half of the project. “The next week, we will be laying pavers, getting everything ready,” he said.

But drivers should not relax just yet. “In probably two to three weeks we’ll make another traffic change to get ready to do paving over on the east side of Highland,” he said.

Underwood warns for drivers to be especially cautious during these traffic changes. They are asking people to slow down as they come through this section of North Highland so that they don’t interfere with any construction that they might come across.

“A lot of times these guys are working, and they have to work real close to the road, and with them working there, it’s very dangerous for us,” Underwood said. “Just look out for us, we’d appreciate it.”