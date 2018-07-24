First lady to visit families at Vanderbilt children’s hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Melania Trump is in Nashville to promote her “Be Best” campaign to help children.

On Tuesday, she is visiting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in her first domestic trip to highlight the initiative.

Mrs. Trump is participating in a discussion about babies who are born dependent on drugs and plans to visit privately with families who have infants in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Mrs. Trump brought with her fleece blankets with the White House seal that she purchased to give to the babies.

The issue taking her to Tennessee is neonatal abstinence syndrome, which occurs when a baby withdraws from drugs — usually an opioid painkiller — that he or she was exposed to in the womb.