Hardin Co. man charged in rape investigation

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Savannah man is facing a rape charge after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Savannah Police Department.

Adam Grant Arnold, 30, is charged with one count of rape in connection with a reported sexual assault of a woman April 10 at a home in Savannah, according to a release from the TBI.

The Hardin County grand jury returned the indictment July 16.

Grant was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Hardin County Jail on $10,000 bond, according to the release.