Mainly Dry Weather Until Friday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Tuesday, July 24th

Skies have been mostly clear across West Tennessee today with high pressure in control of our weather, but how long should we expect it to be dry? If we don’t have measurable rainfall again until Friday, it’ll be the first time since June 11th that we haven’t had measurable rain for a week, and only the 4th time we’ve had a week without rain this year!



TONIGHT

We’ll be mostly dry overnight with skies gradually clearing out with another cool night on the way. Calm winds will allow temperatures to drop back to the middle and upper 60s by the coolest point of the night. This will be the first time since early June that we’ve had 4 or more days in a row starting out below 70°F.

Expect another sunny day on Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 80s – slightly warmer than it was today. Some spots may reach 90°F, but we’ll get warmer on Thursday. Humidity is forecast to stay lower than it’s been lately though, keeping the heat index out of the triple digits. Rain chances will gradually increase later this week. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

