Mugshots : Madison County : 7/23/18 – 7/24/18

1/19 Lena Cole Schedule II drug violations

2/19 Malik Richardson Driving while unlicensed

3/19 Samantha Galloway Failure to appear

4/19 Angela Hill Violation of probation



5/19 Colton Lynch Violation of probation

6/19 Anthony Burgess Violation of community corrections

7/19 Anthony Johnson Possession of stolen property, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/19 Cardrewvise Scott-Fields Simple domestic assault



9/19 Demetrius Dixon Child abuse or neglect-violent

10/19 Devante Triplett Failure to appear

11/19 Amy Russell Failure to appear

12/19 Ernest Stevenson Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass



13/19 Carrisca Hankins Child abuse or neglect-nonviolent

14/19 Garry Mann Simple domestic assault

15/19 Gregory McGowan Violation of probation

16/19 Judy Hays Violation of probation



17/19 Lawrence Bills Simple domestic assault

18/19 Robert Piatt DUI, child abuse or neglect-nonviolent, open container law

19/19 Victoria Salameh Failure to appear







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/23/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/24/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.