Mugshots : Madison County : 7/23/18 – 7/24/18 July 24, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/19Lena Cole Schedule II drug violations 2/19Malik Richardson Driving while unlicensed 3/19Samantha Galloway Failure to appear 4/19Angela Hill Violation of probation 5/19Colton Lynch Violation of probation 6/19Anthony Burgess Violation of community corrections 7/19Anthony Johnson Possession of stolen property, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license 8/19Cardrewvise Scott-Fields Simple domestic assault 9/19Demetrius Dixon Child abuse or neglect-violent 10/19Devante Triplett Failure to appear 11/19Amy Russell Failure to appear 12/19Ernest Stevenson Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass 13/19Carrisca Hankins Child abuse or neglect-nonviolent 14/19Garry Mann Simple domestic assault 15/19Gregory McGowan Violation of probation 16/19Judy Hays Violation of probation 17/19Lawrence Bills Simple domestic assault 18/19Robert Piatt DUI, child abuse or neglect-nonviolent, open container law 19/19Victoria Salameh Failure to appear The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/23/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/24/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.