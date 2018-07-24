Police name suspect in cold case disappearance of Cayce McDaniel
MILAN, Tenn. — Police have shared an update in a nearly 22-year-old cold case in a West Tennessee community.
Police have named a suspect in the abduction of 14-year-old Cayce McDaniel.
Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers has confirmed Finis Ewin Hill, known as Pete, has been named as a suspect in McDaniel’s disappearance.
McDaniel disappeared from her home in Milan in August 1996.
Hill was indicted last week on unrelated federal charges of coercion of a minor and attempting to engage in sexual contact with a minor.
