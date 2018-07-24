Poor Man’s Supper

Submitted by: Linda Lewis

One small box of elbow macaroni

One small package of bacon cooked and crumbled

3 large fresh tomatoes peeled and diced

Two cups of fresh corn cut off cob

One medium fresh onion chopped I use sweet

Boil small box of elbow macaroni until done. At the same time fry small package of bacon. Cut up and p e e l fresh tomatoes and cut some fresh corn off cob. Cut up a small fresh onion and cook in bacon drippings. Cook corn and tomatoes together then add all the rest of ingredients add a few tablespoons of the bacon drippings and it is supper. If two acidy a couple tablespoons of sugar.