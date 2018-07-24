Poor Man’s Supper
Submitted by: Linda Lewis
One small box of elbow macaroni
One small package of bacon cooked and crumbled
3 large fresh tomatoes peeled and diced
Two cups of fresh corn cut off cob
One medium fresh onion chopped I use sweet
Boil small box of elbow macaroni until done. At the same time fry small package of bacon. Cut up and p e e l fresh tomatoes and cut some fresh corn off cob. Cut up a small fresh onion and cook in bacon drippings. Cook corn and tomatoes together then add all the rest of ingredients add a few tablespoons of the bacon drippings and it is supper. If two acidy a couple tablespoons of sugar.