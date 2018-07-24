Savannah woman accused of stealing from former employer

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Savannah woman is charged with theft over $60,000 on accusations of stealing from a pharmacy where she used to work.

Teresa King Crumby, 51, was indicted July 16 on one count of theft over $60,000, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI agents began an investigation in December 2017 into alleged theft from Bob’s Discount Pharmacy on Pickwick Street in Savannah, according to the release.

Agents determined Crumby, who had managed the store’s deposits, was responsible for the theft of about $90,000 to $100,000 from March 2016 through May 2017, the release says.

Crumby was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Hardin County Jail. She was released on her own recognizance.