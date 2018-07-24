Scotts Hill Elementary encourages students with new murals

SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — Klassic Styles Cosmetologist Kirby White found a new way to bring inspiration to students in her hometown.

White says she got the idea from Facebook and Pinterest to create inspirational paintings on the bathroom stalls at Scotts Hill Elementary.

“I hope it just brings them some bright color and a nice message throughout the day,” White said.

It’s not just the bathroom seeing a revamp. The whole school is getting a fresh coat of paint to foster that sense of Lion pride as soon as you walk through the door.

Principal Brian Lane says they’re adding stripes to the walls and getting a trophy case in the lobby.

“The other part of what we’re doing is safety oriented. We’ve blacked out the part going into our playground so our students feel a little safer,” Lane said. “We’re adding cameras. We’re doing some other things to counteract some of the school safety we have.”

White says school can be scary for some students, but she hopes her paintings can make it a happier place.

“If one kid gets something good out of this and makes them think something positive about themselves or other kids, then it’s a success,” White said.

The students will get their first look at the paintings next Friday on their first day of school.

The school’s counselor also says they have plans to decorate the walls around the kindergarten, first and second grade classrooms later this year.