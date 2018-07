Sloppy Joes

Submitted by: Laura Wooten

1 package onion soup mix

1/4 cup water

1-1/2 pound ground chuck

1 can condensed tomato soup

Mix onion soup mix with water to re-hydrate (set aside)

Brown ground chuck (drain off grease)

Mix in onion soup and tomato soup

Simmer until all is incorporated

Serve with sliced American cheese (optional but really good!)

on hamburger buns or even just toast YUM!