Sports Reporter/Videographer (part time) — WBBJ-TV

WBBJ-TV is looking for a seasonal, part-time Sports Reporter/Videographer. Qualified candidates will assist with our successful high school football coverage on Friday nights. Candidates must be able to cover local games as both a reporter and videographer.

Qualified applicants must be able to be an integral part of our Sports Team. This person will cover at least two (2) games each Friday, shooting and editing highlights for our 5th Quarter show and appearing on-air as part of our Sports Team. It is possible this person would also be needed to assist with covering games on Thursday nights and Saturdays.

To apply, send resume, demo and salary requirements to:

Stan Sanders

News Director

WBBJ-TV

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

ssanders@wbbjtv.com

Email is preferred. No phone calls, please.

Jackson Telecasters Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex or national origin.