Suspect named for first time in disappearance of Cayce McDaniel

MILAN, Tenn. — A 22-year-old mystery may be one step closer to coming to an end.

Milan police are naming Finnis “Pete” Hill as an official suspect for the first time in the Cayce McDaniel case.

It has been a long 22 years for Cayce McDaniel’s family, who say they never gave up searching for answers.

“When I found out he got out of jail this time, I was very unnerved,” Lindsey McDaniel, Cayce’s cousin said. “She had a beautiful smile, and she was always sweet.”

Cayce McDaniel was 14 years old when she disappeared in 1996.

“We’re hopeful, but yet we want to be realistic. Because we don’t have any charges,” McDaniel said.

According to court documents, in June, Hill traveled from Tennessee to Mississippi with the goal of of engaging in a sexual act with a minor.

A jury indicted him on charges in that case this month.

“What he was arrested on, the patterns are kind of similar to Cayce,” Brandon Barnett said.

Brandon Barnett started a podcast to shine new light on the mystery.

He says Hill was not a stranger to Cayce’s family, and was always on the radar of investigators.

“When you started getting through it, all roads lead to him,” Barnett said.

Barnett says while Hill is not yet facing charges in Cayce’s disappearance, naming him as a suspect is a step in the right direction.

“It’s not absolute closure, but it’s definitely more than we’ve had in 22 years,” he said.

As for Cayce’s family, her cousin says they will never give up hope believing someone knows something.

“We would love for her to be able to walk through the doors again ,” McDaniel said.

As authorities are preparing to prosecute hill for recent charges they hope anyone with information to Cayce’s disappearance will come forward.

Family members say Cayce McDaniel was last seen on the night of August 16, 1996, after she was dropped off at home by a chaperone after church that night.

If you know any information about this case, you are urged to call the Milan Police Department at (731) 686-3309.