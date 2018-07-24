“The Co” celebrates 4th year in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.– Tuesday is the 4th birthday for a local company that offers help to small businesses in the area.

“The Co”, located on Wiley Parker Road in Jackson, is a place where entrepreneurs of West Tennessee can find resources and collaborate with the community.

Resources include tools such as 3-d printers, laser etching, coding, shared work space for meetings, hands on learning and more.

Community manager, Jameson Winter told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News how “The Co” continues to thrive in Jackson.

“Time and time again, we have people that come by that want to partner with us in some way because they love that we’re providing a resource for small businesses. Because it is hard to start a business and stay available to stay out in the public long and so we give people a way to hopefully continue that,” said Winter.

Those who came out to celebrate with “The Co” received professional head shots and enjoyed local food truck cuisine.