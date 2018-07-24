The Norton Recipe – Grandma’s Blackberry Cobbler

Filling:

8 cups fresh blackberries

1 cup sugar

2 tbsp cornstarch

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp salt

4 tbsp melted butter

Crust:

1 cup flour

2 tbsp sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

4 tbsp cold butter (cubed)

1/2 cup milk

Preheat oven to 400*. Lightly butter an 8”x8” glass baking dish. Set aside.

To make the filling…add the blackberries, sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, salt, and melted butter to a large mixing bowl. Gently fold to combine the ingredients taking care not to break up the berries. Place the berry mixture into the prepared glass baking dish.

For the crust:

Add the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt to a small mixing bowl. Give a good whisk to incorporate the ingredients. Using a fork, cut cold cubed butter into the flour mixture until it becomes crumbly. Add milk and stir with fork. As the dough starts to come together…finish by kneading it slightly by hand.

To finish:

Flat dough out either with your hands or by rolling it out to approximately 8”x8” to cover the berry mixture. Place on top of berries and sprinkle lightly with sugar.

Bake at 400* for approximately 35 minutes or until the crust is golden brown. Remove from the oven and let rest for 15-20 minutes before serving. Can be made the day before and easily reheated in the oven. Enjoy!