BREAKING: TBI investigates after body found in Carroll County pond

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms their agents are investigating after a woman’s body was found Wednesday in a pond in Huntingdon.

The woman’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in a pond on Old Stage Road, according to the TBI.

They say the body will be sent to Nashville where an autopsy will be performed Thursday.

Authorities have not released the woman’s identity.

