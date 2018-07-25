Canadian officials help bust alleged child pornographer in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man has been arrested after being charged for sexual exploitation of his girlfriend’s two children on the internet. We warn you, the following details may be considered disturbing.

“Prosecuting and investigating internet crimes against children and child exploitation is a top priority at the Department of Justice, and we take it very seriously here in West Tennessee,” said D. Michael Dunavant, U.S. attorney general for the Western District of Tennessee.”

After the Jackson Police Department received a tip from Canadian police, they arrested James Edward Clark. He appeared Wednesday in Jackson City Court.

“Images of child pornography and messages confirming sexual abuse of two children, ages one and four, were being uploaded to a message forum,” City Court Judge Blake Anderson read from the police report.

This sparked an investigation at Clark’s home on East Chester Street.

“Some of the room decor, bedding and clothing depicted in the images that were uploaded on “144 Chan” message forum were located at that residence,” Judge Anderson read.

Investigators say he took the photos of his girlfriend’s children while she was at work.

Clark is in custody in Madison County in lieu of $50,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 2.

Officials remind people to immediately report any suspicious activity of this nature to law enforcement.