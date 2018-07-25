Cavaliers get back to drawing board trying to replace 21 seniors

ALAMO, Tenn. — In 2017 the Crockett County Cavaliers were one of the best high school football teams in West Tennessee. They went 10-3 and came up just a few games short of reaching the state championship game. But as the 2018 season gets underway, the Cavs are trying to replace the void left behind by 21 seniors.

That class knew how to light up scoreboards at home and on the road as they averaged nearly 40 points per game while their defense surrendered only 22. It’s no secret the underclassmen have big shoes to fill, but head coach Kevin Ward said he doesn’t know how they’ll fill it, it’s just a matter of working hard.

“Well we can go get them, 21 kids, back and come back here and we might be able to replicate that, but I don’t know, we have to work really really hard this year,” Ward said. “You know kids are going to have to buy into every single snap that they’re out there playing and study scouting reports and game plans and go out and execute and the main thing is, when you have an opportunity to make plays, you got to make plays.”

Crockett County will open up the season against Dyer County.