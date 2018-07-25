Effie Mae Ervin

Funeral services for Effie Mae Ervin, age 68, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 3:00 PM at Gospel Temple Holiness Church. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Ervin passed away on Sunday, July 22, 2018 at her residence.

Visitation will begin Friday, July 27, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Ervin will lie in state Saturday afternoon at Gospel Temple Holiness Church from 2:00 pm until time of service.

For more information contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.