Jackson man testifies in D.C. on issues facing those with disabilities

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man is fighting to better the lives of people with disabilities across the country.

“My story starts back in 2003,” said Edward Mitchell, an independent living specialist. “I was a victim of a hit-and-run on Ashport Road.”

Mitchell was on his bike when a truck hit him 15 years ago. He is now a quadriplegic.

Mitchell just returned from a trip to Washington, D.C., where he spoke to senators about ways to help people with disabilities. “I’m a national spokesman for the ABLE savings account program,” he said.

He went to testify about these accounts which allow people with disabilities to save money without paying taxes and keep other benefits like SNAP or Medicaid.

“They directed questions towards me about my work experience, what are some things that are holding me back, what things I’ve encountered when I’ve had to turn down job offers,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell can only work part time to qualify for the benefits that help him pay for things like his wheelchair and his van.

When he’s not in D.C. fighting to better the lives of people with disabilities across the country, Mitchell is here in Jackson working not one but two part-time jobs.

“I split my time between here [the Jackson Center for Independent Living] and the Jackson Generals. I’m a fan relations coordinator. When you come in, I’m a liaison between the front office and the fans,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell will continue to be an ambassador for the ABLE account program this year.