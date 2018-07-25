Job hunters get help from local Job Center

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–A local organization is helping job seekers.

Located at the Humboldt Higher Education Center, the American Job Center helps provide free access and resources to job hunters.

Those interested can attend recruiting events, workshops, and job search activities, just in time for the new school and working season.

“We’d like for everyone to come out and you know school will be starting in August. So if we have job seekers out there that need additional credentials to go to work, then I would encourage you to come in and apply for the scholarships and ‘Tennessee Reconnect’,” said Margaret Pratter, executive director of the Northwest Tennessee Workforce Board.

The Job Center also provides free access to computers, internet, telephones and fax machines.