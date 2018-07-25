Memphis man added to TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted by Memphis police on kidnapping and robbery charges has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Eric Anton Balkin, 35, is wanted by Memphis police and the TBI on four counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, 13 counts of aggravated robbery, nine counts of aggravated assault, and one count of intentionally evading arrest in an automobile, according to a release from the TBI.

Balkin should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is also wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for an assault charge and the United States Marshals Service for a probation violation on a prior robbery charge, according to the release.

Balkin is described as an African-American man with black hair and brown eyes who stands five feet seven inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.