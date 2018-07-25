Pastor Louis Boyd Jones

Funeral services for Pastor Louis Boyd Jones, age 94, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Unity Temple Church of God In Christ. Burial will take place Monday, July 30, 2018 at Tennessee State Veterans’ Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads in Wildersville, Tennessee. Pastor Jones passed away Tuesday, July 17 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday, July 27, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mr. Jones will lie in state Saturday morning at Unity Temple Church of God in Christ from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.