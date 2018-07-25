Pastor Robert Curry, Sr.

Funeral services for Pastor Robert Curry, Sr., age 70, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Bread of Life Tabernacle Holiness Church at 607 Love Road in Jackson, Tennessee. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Curry passed away on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday, July 27, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mr. Curry will lie in state Saturday morning at Bread of Life Tabernacle Holiness Church from 10:00 am until time of service.

