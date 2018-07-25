Paul Brown

Paul Brown, age 63 of Springville, passed away Monday, July 23, 2018 at Henry County Medical Center Emergency Room. His funeral service will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, July 27, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Cate of New Bethel Church of Christ and Gary Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Bethesda Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 P.M. Thursday and after 11:00 A.M. Friday, all at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 W. Washington St., Paris, TN 38242.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Martin, Brad Moon, Jason Maxedon, Larry Armstrong, Jackie Childress, and Dennis Whitson.

Paul Brown was born April 20, 1955 in Henry County, Tennessee to the late William Broughton Brown and the late Rose Oliver Brown. On December 11, 1982 he married Julie Hart Brown and she survives in Springville, TN.

Paul is also survived by a son, Nathaniel Brown of Cookeville, TN; a grandson, Landon Brown; a cousin Reggie Hill of Nashville, TN; special fiends and co-workers Pam Morphis and Gary Black; and by other family members and numerous special friends.

Besides his parents, Paul was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Anne Brown Anderson in 1954; and a brother, Warren Brown on May 12, 2018.

Paul Brown was raised in New Bethel Church of Christ. He worked for TWRA for 36 years and dedicated his life to the conservation of wildlife. Paul never met a stranger and always had a joke or funny story to tell that seemed to put a smile on everyone’s faces. He also had a great love for and a vast knowledge of music.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.