TBI: Body found in remote Carroll County pond; neighbors speak out

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A mystery is lurking in the waters of Heather Floyd’s pond.

“To see a body and know this girl is no longer going to be alive, it’s like, what should I have done?,” Floyd said.

Investigators with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department said they found a woman’s body in the small pond behind Floyd’s house early Wednesday morning.

Neighbors say they heard a cry for help during the night before, calling 911.

But when officers arrived on scene, Floyd says nothing was found until they came back the next morning.

“You could tell she was totally gone, it’s so sad,” she said.

Floyd says she does not know the victim well, but does say she is not a stranger. She says the victim often spent time with her step son.

Those who live on the property tell say the woman’s shoes and journal were found near a bench.

“She was sitting at the pond, I don’t know if she decided to go swimming,” Floyd said.

Donald Batton lives across the street.

He says he knew something was going on when he saw the flashing lights.

“What drew our attention is several police cars going up and down the road,” Batton said.

He says something like this where he lives is unusual.

“This is the first time we’ve heard anything like this since we’ve been here,” Batton said.

While many questions remain as to what happened, Floyd said she hopes to never experience something like this again.

“It’s something you never can imagine. I hope to never imagine it again,” she said.

The TBI says the woman’s body has been taken to Nashville for an autopsy.

They say the investigation is active and ongoing.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.