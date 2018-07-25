UPDATE: Man dead, daughter injured after Hardin Co. shooting

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released more information in a Tuesday shooting that left a man dead.

The incident took place Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 26000 block of Highway 128 in Clifton.

A man is believed to have fired a gunshot through a closed door inside the home, striking his teenage daughter, before apparently turning the gun on himself, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The man died at the scene, according to the TBI. The daughter was treated and released from an area hospital.

It is not known why the man fired through the door. The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities have not released the identities of those involved in the shooting.