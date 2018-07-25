Warmer Weather Returns but Won’t Stick Around

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, July 25th

Skies were mostly clear across West Tennessee again today with no rain anywhere in the Mid-South. We’re likely going to continue this trend right on into Thursday with high pressure controlling our weather. If you noticed the skies a little hazy today or smelled smoke, that was still because of the wildfire activity over a thousand miles away! We can expect that to continue as long as our winds stay out of the north. Temperatures tonight will slowly cool by into the 70s by 8 or 9 o’clock and we’ll have a bit of a chilly start to the day on Thursday!

TONIGHT

Temperatures will drop back down to the lower and middle 60s which will make this one of the coldest nights in several weeks when we last had the 50s in early June. Skies will be clear with calm winds.

Expect another beautiful day with high temperatures in the lower 90s tomorrow but the humidity still won’t be terrible. That will keep the heat index out of the triple digits with light winds from the west-northwest. A cold front will arrive Thursday night to return the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including a look at the chance for rain and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

