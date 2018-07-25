West Tennessee farmers react to agricultural tariffs

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee farmers react to agricultural tariffs put in place on their products sold to other countries.

“Farmers aren’t looking for a handout in this country. We want free and open trade,” said Eric Maupin of the American Soybean Association Executive Committee.

The Trump administration announced it would provide $12 billion in aid to farmers affected by the recent trade tariffs.

“Well, I think that it’s good anytime,” Maupin said. “We live in the bread basket of the world, and so there’s no reason, and I think all farmers will agree with this.”

Maupin, a farmer himself, says that although it is a temporary resolution, more can be done.

“Our message is clear, concise, and that is we want this administration to work out those issues with section 301 and remove the tariffs so that we can get back to business,” Maupin said.

The increase in tariffs not only impacts the agricultural exports but also farming resources.

“You know it’s a trickle-down effect,” said Alan Meadows, state director of the National Soybean Association Board. “It starts with us, but then it will obviously trickle down to equipment purchases, other input purchases that we have on our farm.”

Meadows says there needs to be some type of open market available for farmers.

“As a farmer, you know we’re appreciative of the help that the administration has offered, but ultimately what we’re after is free trade,” Meadows said. “We just want to be able to sell our product on an open, fair market.”

Late Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump said the United States and the European Union have agreed to work toward “zero tariffs” and “zero subsidies.” He also said the EU has agreed to buy “a lot of soybeans.”