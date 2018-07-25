Westview planning to take the next step in 2018

MARTIN, Tenn. — In 2016 Trey Cantrell took over the Westview Chargers head coaching position. The team went 0-10 that season. The ensuing season the Chargers won just four games. But in 2018 Cantrell said his group is ready to take the next step.

He said they had a great offseason in the weight room which transferred over into summer workouts. He said they have a few key athletes returning and a new starting quarterback in Ty Simpson which should help the Chargers be more diverse on offense.

But he said in order to take the next step, his group has to be mentally and physically tough.

“I think where the whole program has to get better at is just getting over that hump, getting over that 4-6 hump, getting over that 0-10 hump we had a few years ago and basically just saying we’re going to be mentally tough,” Cantrell said. “We’re going to overcome adversity and we’re going to do whatever it takes to win. Not just X’s and O’s, not just making catches and running touchdowns and making tackles, it’s going to be when things go bad, we’re going to find a way to pull through.”

The Chargers will kick off the season against Dresden.