Adamsville credits the weight room for their success on the field

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — Every season the Adamsville Cardinals tend to lose a handful of seniors, yet every fall they prove to everyone they’re one of the top football programs in West Tennessee.

Head coach, Brandon Gray, gives credit to the previous group of seniors who tend to come back and help the underclassmen out once they’ve graduated and of course, the work they’re putting in during the off-season.

“Well the big part is our weight room in the off-season, you know just trying to get our kids stronger and we try to hold our kids accountable and most of the time our seniors are good teachers and they come back and they help us and that’s what’s worked for us in the past,” Gray said.

This season, they’ll have their work cut out for them as they try and get over a hump, that hump being the Peabody Golden Tide. The Tide sent the Cardinals home in the playoffs last season and beat them in the regular season leaving a bad taste in their mouths.

“We don’t like losing to anybody but you know it’s apart of the game you know, we thought we played a pretty good game, they just had a good team and they played good too,” Gray said. “They just had a better night than us but you know we look forward to all our games this year.”

Summer workouts have been going really well for Adamsville and have translated over to the practice field. Only one week in with pads, Gray said he is pleased with where his group is.

“They’re doing a good job, I mean these guys are hard workers, they want to work, they want to run, they wanting to do more stuff, I mean they’re about to wear me out, I might be getting too old for them, I’m not sure,” Gray said jokingly.

His Cardinals will begin the season with a matchup against the Bolivar Central Tigers.